Tired of posting to social media, writing blog posts, & creating email newsletters?

Watch our product video
GET A FREE MONTH OF SOCIAL MEDIA POSTS
Loved by companies like:

STOP ADDING TO YOUR TO-DO LIST

Posting to your blog, social media, and sending email newsletters takes time and effort. As a business professional you have enough to do already, let alone create and maintain an online presence.


With Ghostit, we trimmed a few things off your to do list.

FREE UP MORE TIME AND INCREASE ENGAGEMENT

With Ghostit, you are assigned a personal writer who regularly creates and posts all your content through our smart software.

HOW GHOSTIT WORKS

GET A FREE MONTH OF SOCIAL MEDIA POSTS

A FEW OF OUR GREAT WRITERS

Lauren Taylor

We know how important great content is which is why all our writers undergo a rigorous vetting process before writing for Ghostit.

A FEW OF OUR GREAT WRITERS

Sam Hawkins

We know how important great content is which is why all our writers undergo a rigorous vetting process before writing for Ghostit.

A FEW OF OUR GREAT WRITERS

Kirsten Amadu

We know how important great content is which is why all our writers undergo a rigorous vetting process before writing for Ghostit.

Traffic is up 129% & Appointment requests are up 159%

"Having a solution that provides us consistently amazing content which helps attract new customers and increases our brand presence has been a huge asset to our busy practice."

- Kurtis & Chantelle, Designhouse Salon

Consistent 200% increase month after month

"Working with Ghostit has been seamless from preparing a strategy to content deployment. Their service allows me to focus on client relationships and helping their business without having to worry about my social media and my blog."

- Melissa, eMerge Services

Traffic increased 300% in a few months

"As my business grew I didn't have time to produce my own content and I signed up for Ghostit. Their writers and editors created awesome content and more importantly the software posted it on a regular schedule."

- Sean, North Digital
GET A FREE MONTH OF SOCIAL MEDIA POSTS
Terms & conditionSprivacy policyCategoriesContact